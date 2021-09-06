TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021

535 FPUS54 KSHV 060758

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

TXZ096-070315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108-070315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ109-070315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ111-070315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ110-070315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-070315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-070315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-070315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-070315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-070315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-070315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ138-070315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-070315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-070315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-070315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-070315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-070315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-070315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ166-070315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ167-070315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

258 AM CDT Mon Sep 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

