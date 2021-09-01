TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021 _____ 520 FPUS54 KSHV 010836 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 TXZ096-020000- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ108>111-020000- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ112-020000- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ151-020000- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ150-020000- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-020000- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening. .THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ153-020000- Shelby- Including the city of Center 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ152-020000- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ165-020000- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ166-167-020000- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 336 AM CDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$