TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 15, 2021 _____ 529 FPUS54 KSHV 160801 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 TXZ096-170330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ108>111-170330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ112-170330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening. Slight chance of showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ126-138-170330- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ137-170330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ125-170330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ124-170330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ136-170330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-170330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ150-170330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ151-170330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ153-170330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ152-170330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ165-170330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ166-167-170330- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 301 AM CDT Mon Aug 16 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. 