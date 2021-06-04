TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

TXZ096-050315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108-050315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ109-050315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ111-050315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ110-050315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ112-050315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ126-050315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ125-050315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ124-050315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ136-050315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon. Slight chance

of thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon, then

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ137-050315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ138-050315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ151-050315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ150-050315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ149-050315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ165-050315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ152-050315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ153-050315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ166-050315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ167-050315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ001-002-050315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

347 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

