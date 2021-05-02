TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 1, 2021

_____

671 FPUS54 KSHV 020803

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

TXZ096-030315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ108>111-030315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ112-030315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ126-138-030315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ137-030315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ125-030315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning. Chance of

thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers from late

morning through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ124-030315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ136-030315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ149-030315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ150-030315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ151-030315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-030315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ152-030315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ165-030315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ166-167-030315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

303 AM CDT Sun May 2 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather