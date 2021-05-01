TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 30, 2021

054 FPUS54 KSHV 010718

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

TXZ096-020315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108-020315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ109-020315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ111-020315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ110-020315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ112-020315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ126-020315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ125-020315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ124-020315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ136-020315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ137-020315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ138-020315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ151-020315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-020315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-020315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-020315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-020315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-020315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-020315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-020315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-020315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

218 AM CDT Sat May 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

