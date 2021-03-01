TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021 _____ 721 FPUS54 KSHV 010900 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 TXZ096-020315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ108>111-020315- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ112-126-020315- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ124-125-020315- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ136-137-020315- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms during the mid and late evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ138-151-020315- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ149-150-020315- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ152-165-020315- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ153-166-167-020315- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ LAZ017-018-020315- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ LAZ010-011-020315- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ LAZ001-002-020315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the early evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers from mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ003-004-012-020315- Webster-Claiborne-Bienville- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville, Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ005-006-020315- Lincoln-Union- Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ013-014-020315- Jackson-Ouachita- Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ LAZ019-021-020315- Winn-Caldwell- Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ LAZ020-022-020315- Grant-La Salle- Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena, Midway, and Olla 300 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. 