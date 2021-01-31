TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

055 FPUS54 KSHV 310923

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

TXZ096-010315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

TXZ108-010315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

TXZ109-010315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ111-010315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ110-010315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ112-010315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ126-010315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ125-010315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ124-010315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ136-010315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ137-010315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ138-010315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ151-010315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TXZ150-010315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TXZ149-010315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TXZ165-010315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ152-010315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TXZ153-010315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TXZ166-010315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ167-010315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

LAZ001-002-010315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

323 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

