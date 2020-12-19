TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

773 FPUS54 KSHV 190825

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

TXZ096-200330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of

showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Slight chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ108>111-200330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ112-200330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ126-138-200330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ137-200330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ125-200330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ124-200330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ136-200330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ149-200330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ150-200330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ151-200330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers through

the day. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ153-200330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon.

Showers likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60.

South winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ152-200330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ165-200330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon.

Showers likely in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ166-167-200330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

225 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

