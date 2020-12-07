TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020

938 FPUS54 KSHV 070813

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

TXZ096-080400-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ108>111-080400-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ112-126-080400-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ124-125-080400-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ136-137-080400-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ138-151-080400-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ149-150-080400-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ152-165-080400-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ153-166-167-080400-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ017-018-080400-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ010-011-080400-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

LAZ001-002-080400-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

LAZ003-004-080400-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

213 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

