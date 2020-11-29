TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

TXZ096-300315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ108-300315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening

through the overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ109-300315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers from late morning through mid afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening

through the overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ111-300315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening

through the overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ110-300315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening

through the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ112-300315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in

the late morning. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening

through the overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ126-300315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in

the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost during the mid

and late evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ125-300315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost from mid evening

through the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ124-300315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost during the mid and

late evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ136-300315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost during

the mid and late evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ137-300315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost during the mid and

late evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ138-300315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in

the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost during the mid

and late evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ151-300315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in

the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost during

the mid and late evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ150-300315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost during

the mid and late evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ149-300315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ165-300315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ152-300315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost during the

mid and late evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ153-300315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then a chance of showers in

the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost during

the mid and late evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ166-300315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost during the

mid and late evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ167-300315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then showers likely in the

late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost during the mid and late evening. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

LAZ001-002-300315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

329 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers through mid morning, then showers likely in the

late morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost from mid evening through the

overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost during the mid and

late evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

