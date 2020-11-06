TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

TXZ096-070315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108-070315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ109-070315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ111-070315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ110-070315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ112-070315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-070315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ125-070315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-070315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-070315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ137-070315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ138-070315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-070315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-070315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ149-070315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ165-070315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-070315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-070315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-070315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-070315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-070315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

229 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

