TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

_____

337 FPUS54 KSHV 260732

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

TXZ096-270130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108-270130-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ109-270130-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ111-270130-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ110-270130-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ112-270130-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-270130-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ125-270130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-270130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-270130-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ137-270130-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ138-270130-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-270130-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-270130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-270130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-270130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-270130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-270130-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-270130-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ167-270130-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-270130-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

232 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward

daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather