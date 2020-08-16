TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
575 FPUS54 KSHV 160818
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
TXZ096-170315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
through the early morning. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108-170315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
around 110.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
early morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ109-170315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
through the early morning. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ111-170315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ110-170315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the early morning, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ112-170315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-170315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ125-170315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
109 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-170315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
around 110.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-170315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ137-170315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around
110.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ138-170315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ151-170315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the early morning, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-170315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-170315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
through the early morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-170315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 110 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-170315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-170315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the early evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early
morning. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ166-170315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ167-170315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to
112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the early evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-170315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
09
