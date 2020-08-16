TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020

_____

575 FPUS54 KSHV 160818

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

TXZ096-170315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

through the early morning. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108-170315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

early morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ109-170315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

through the early morning. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ111-170315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ110-170315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the early morning, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-170315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ126-170315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ125-170315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-170315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-170315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ137-170315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around

110.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ138-170315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ151-170315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the early morning, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-170315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-170315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

through the early morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-170315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-170315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to

112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-170315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the early

morning. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-170315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to

112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ167-170315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to

112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-170315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

318 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather