TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
886 FPUS54 KSHV 090900
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
TXZ096-100315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ108>111-100315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-136-100315-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ125-137-100315-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ126-138-100315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-151-100315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ149-100315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ152-153-100315-
Nacogdoches-Shelby-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ165>167-100315-
Angelina-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Lufkin, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-100315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ003-004-012-100315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ005-006-100315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ013-014-100315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ010-011-100315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
400 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
