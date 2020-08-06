TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

567 FPUS54 KSHV 060814

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

TXZ096-070315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-070315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ112-126-070315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-125-070315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ136-137-070315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-151-070315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-150-070315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ152-165-070315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ153-166-167-070315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ017-018-070315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

LAZ010-011-070315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-070315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-070315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

