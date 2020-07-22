TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,
Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
216 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
