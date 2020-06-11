TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
404 FPUS54 KSHV 110710
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
TXZ096-120315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ108-120315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ109-120315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ111-120315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ110-120315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ112-120315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ126-120315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ125-120315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-120315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ136-120315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ137-120315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ138-120315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ151-120315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ150-120315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-120315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ165-120315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ152-120315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ153-120315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ166-120315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ167-120315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-120315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
210 AM CDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
