TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

250 AM CDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

