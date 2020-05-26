TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

661 FPUS54 KSHV 260823

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108-110-270315-

Franklin-Camp-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon and Pittsburg

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ109-111-270315-

Titus-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Daingerfield, Lone Star,

Naples, and Omaha

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through the early morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ112-270315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-270315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ137-270315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ126-138-270315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ151-270315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ150-270315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-270315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Chance of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ153-270315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ152-270315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ165-270315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day.

Showers likely in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-167-270315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

LAZ017-018-270315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ010-011-270315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ001-002-270315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ003-004-270315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

323 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

through the night. Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

