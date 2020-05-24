TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020

655 FPUS54 KSHV 240759

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

TXZ096-242215-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ108>111-242215-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ112-126-242215-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ124-125-242215-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ136-137-242215-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ138-151-242215-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ149-150-242215-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ152-165-242215-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ153-166-167-242215-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ017-018-242215-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ010-011-242215-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ001-002-242215-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady around 70.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ003-004-242215-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

259 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady around 70.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

