TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020

_____

384 FPUS54 KSHV 050845

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

TXZ096-060315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108-060315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ109-060315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ111-060315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ110-060315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ112-060315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ126-060315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ125-060315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ124-060315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ136-060315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ137-060315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ138-060315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ151-060315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-060315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-060315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ165-060315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ152-060315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-060315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ166-060315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ167-060315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-060315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

345 AM CDT Tue May 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

