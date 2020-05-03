TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

TXZ096-040315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ108>111-040315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ124-136-040315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ125-137-040315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ126-138-040315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ150-151-040315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ149-152-040315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ153-166-167-040315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ165-040315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ001-002-040315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

LAZ003-004-012-040315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

LAZ005-006-040315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

LAZ013-014-040315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

325 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

