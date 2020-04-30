TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

_____

680 FPUS54 KSHV 300819

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

TXZ097-010315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ096-010315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ108-010315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ109-010315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ111-010315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ110-010315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ112-010315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ126-010315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ125-010315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ124-010315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ136-010315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ137-010315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ138-010315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ151-010315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ150-010315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ149-010315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ165-010315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ152-010315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ153-010315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ166-010315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ167-010315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather