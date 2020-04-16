TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
_____
209 FPUS54 KSHV 160801
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
TXZ096-170345-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph
becoming south with higher gusts in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ108-170345-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ109-170345-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ111-170345-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ110-170345-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ112-170345-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ126-170345-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ125-170345-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ124-170345-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ136-170345-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ137-170345-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ138-170345-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ151-170345-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ150-170345-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ149-170345-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ165-170345-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ152-170345-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ153-170345-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ166-170345-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ167-170345-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-170345-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
301 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
12
_____
