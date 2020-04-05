TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020

_____

910 FPUS54 KSHV 050909

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

TXZ096-060315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108-060315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ109-060315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ111-060315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ110-060315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ112-060315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the early morning.

Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ126-060315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of fog during the mid and late evening. Patchy

fog during the early morning, then areas of fog after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ125-060315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-060315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ136-060315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ137-060315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

through mid afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ138-060315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ151-060315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up

to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ150-060315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ149-060315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ165-060315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ152-060315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ153-060315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ166-060315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ167-060315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in

the morning. Showers likely in the afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-060315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

409 AM CDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather