TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020
308 FPUS54 KSHV 260812
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
TXZ096-270000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-270000-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
ARZ070-TXZ097-112-270000-
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
ARZ071-072-270000-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ153-270000-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ152-270000-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ165-270000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ166-167-270000-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ017-018-270000-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph with higher gusts.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ010-011-270000-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ001-002-270000-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
312 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
