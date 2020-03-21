TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
150 FPUS54 KSHV 210830
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
TXZ096-220315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ108-220315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ109-220315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ111-220315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ110-220315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ112-220315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ126-220315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ125-220315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ124-220315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ136-220315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ137-220315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ138-220315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph becoming south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ151-220315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ150-220315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ149-220315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ165-220315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ152-220315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ153-220315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ166-220315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ167-220315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
LAZ001-002-220315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
330 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph becoming south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
