TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

_____

327 FPUS54 KSHV 090759

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

TXZ096-100315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 mph becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT... Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-100315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-125-100315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

windy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-137-100315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-151-100315-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ149-150-100315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ152-165-100315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-100315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-100315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-100315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-100315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-100315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

259 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather