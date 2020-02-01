TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
Bowie-
Including the city of Texarkana
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and a
chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to near 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
244 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
