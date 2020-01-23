TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ096-231045-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ108-231045-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

TXZ109-231045-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ110-231045-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ111-231045-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ112-231045-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ126-231045-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ125-231045-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ124-231045-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ136-231045-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ137-231045-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ138-231045-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ151-231045-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ150-231045-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ149-231045-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ165-231045-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ152-231045-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-231045-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers

through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ166-231045-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning. Patchy fog

through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ167-231045-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers likely through

mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

