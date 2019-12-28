TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019
_____
892 FPUS54 KSHV 280837
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
TXZ096-290315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning.
Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late
evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ108>111-290315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning.
Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around
70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.
Cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
ARZ070-TXZ097-112-290315-
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through
mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
ARZ071-072-290315-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely through the early
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ136-290315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning.
Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early
morning. Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph and
gusty becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ137-290315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through
mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms through
mid morning, then cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ126-138-290315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through
mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from
late morning through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ151-290315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through
mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ150-290315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through
mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ149-290315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through
mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty
becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ153-290315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ152-290315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through
mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest up to
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ165-290315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through
mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening through the
early morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the late
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ166-167-290315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
LAZ017-018-290315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
237 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
44
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather