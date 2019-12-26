TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

_____

941 FPUS54 KSHV 260945

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-270315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ124-125-270315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid

evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-137-270315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid

evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-138-270315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ150-151-270315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-152-165-270315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,

and Lufkin

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-270315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-270315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ010-011-270315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-270315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

ARZ071-072-270315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ112-270315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

345 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather