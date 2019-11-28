TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

_____

861 FPUS54 KSHV 280919

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

TXZ096-290345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ108-290345-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ109-290345-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ111-290345-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ110-290345-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-290345-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-290345-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-290345-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-290345-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-290345-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ137-290345-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-290345-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ151-290345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-290345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-290345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-290345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-290345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT... Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-290345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-290345-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT... Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ167-290345-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-290345-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

319 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

12

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather