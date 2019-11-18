TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019

_____

621 FPUS54 KSHV 180911

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

TXZ096-190315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ108-190315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ109-190315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ111-190315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ110-190315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ112-190315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ126-190315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-190315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-190315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around

60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ136-190315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ137-190315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ138-190315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ151-190315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-190315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-190315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-190315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-190315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-190315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ166-190315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ167-190315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-190315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

311 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

09/05

_____

