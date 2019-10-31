TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
490 FPUS54 KSHV 310912
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
TXZ096-010115-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost during the early
morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost through mid morning.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ108>111-010115-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs around 50. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest up to
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost during the early
morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through mid morning.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ112-126-010115-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs around 50. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest
up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost during the early
morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through mid morning.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ124-125-010115-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusty...decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest
up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost during the early
morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through mid morning.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ136-137-010115-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusty...
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming
northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through mid morning.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ138-151-010115-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost during the early
morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through mid morning.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ149-150-010115-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through mid morning. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ152-165-010115-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost through mid
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ153-166-167-010115-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming mostly sunny in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusty...decreasing to 10 to 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through mid morning. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
LAZ017-018-010115-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusty...decreasing to 10 to 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 mph
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through mid morning. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
LAZ010-011-010115-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusty...decreasing to 10 to 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through mid morning. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
LAZ001>003-010115-
Caddo-Bossier-Webster-
Including the cities of Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden,
and Springhill
412 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy...then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning...then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusty.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost during the early
morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through mid morning.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
