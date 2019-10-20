TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

954 FPUS54 KSHV 200847

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

TXZ096-210315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, then some thunderstorms

may be severe with gusty winds during the mid and late evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ108>111-210315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds during the mid and late

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Partly cloudy in the evening...then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ112-210315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds during the mid and

late evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Partly cloudy in the evening...

then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ124-210315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds during the mid and late

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Partly cloudy in the evening...then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ125-210315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds during the mid and

late evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Partly cloudy in the evening...

then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ136-210315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds during the mid and

late evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ137-210315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ126-138-210315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with gusty winds after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ151-210315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ150-210315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ149-210315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-210315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then

some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ152-210315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall,

then some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ165-210315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then

some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ166-167-210315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

347 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall, then some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

