TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

TXZ096-100315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ108-100315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ109-100315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ111-100315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ110-100315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-100315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-100315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-100315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ124-100315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-100315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ137-100315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-100315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ151-100315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ150-100315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-100315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-100315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ152-100315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-100315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-100315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ167-100315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-100315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

358 AM CDT Fri Aug 9 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

