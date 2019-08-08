TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
TXZ096-091530-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108>111-091530-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-136-091530-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
106 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ125-137-091530-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ126-138-091530-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-151-091530-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ149-152-091530-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-166-167-091530-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ165-091530-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
LAZ001-002-091530-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ003-004-012-091530-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ005-006-091530-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ013-014-091530-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ010-011-091530-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
402 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
