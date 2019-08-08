TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1008 PM CDT Wed Aug 7 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
