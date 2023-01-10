TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ 202 FPUS54 KSJT 100959 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 TXZ127-101100- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ072-101100- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ140-101100- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ054-101100- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ169-101100- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ154-101100- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ098-101100- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ099-101100- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ049-101100- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ113-101100- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ114-101100- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ128-101100- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ064-101100- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ065-101100- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ066-101100- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ139-101100- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ071-101100- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ073-101100- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ155-101100- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-101100- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ077-101100- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ168-101100- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ170-101100- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ078-101100- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 359 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. 