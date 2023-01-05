TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

402 FPUS54 KSJT 050945

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

TXZ127-060045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-060045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ140-060045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ054-060045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-060045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-060045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-060045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-060045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ049-060045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-060045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-060045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-060045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-060045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-060045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ066-060045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ139-060045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ071-060045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ073-060045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-060045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-060045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-060045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ168-060045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-060045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ078-060045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

345 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather