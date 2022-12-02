TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

763 FPUS54 KSJT 020942

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

TXZ127-021045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Breezy and not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-021045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-021045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ054-021045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-021045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-021045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-021045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ099-021045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-021045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-021045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ114-021045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ128-021045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ064-021045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-021045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-021045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-021045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ071-021045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-021045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-021045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-021045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-021045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-021045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-021045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ078-021045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

342 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather