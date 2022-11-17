TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

855 FPUS54 KSJT 170938

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

TXZ127-172145-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and flurries in the

evening, then a slight chance of flurries after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-172145-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles with a slight

chance of flurries in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-172145-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-172145-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries and sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of flurries after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a

slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-172145-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of flurries in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-172145-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and

flurries in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-172145-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries, sprinkles with a

slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-172145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries and sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of flurries after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-172145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries, sprinkles with a

slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-172145-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries, sprinkles with a

slight chance of freezing drizzle in the evening, then a slight

chance of flurries after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-172145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries and sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of flurries after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-172145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of flurries after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-172145-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with isolated

snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of flurries and

freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

snow showers and freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and

flurries in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-172145-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of flurries after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-172145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers with

isolated snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

flurries after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-172145-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of sprinkles in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-172145-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles, a slight chance

of freezing rain and flurries in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-172145-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles and

flurries in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-172145-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-172145-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, a slight

chance of drizzle, freezing rain and snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-172145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and flurries in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-172145-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing

rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles with a slight

chance of flurries in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-172145-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles with a slight

chance of flurries in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-172145-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

338 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather