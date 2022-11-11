TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022

_____

988 FPUS54 KSJT 110935

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

TXZ127-112145-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ072-112145-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ140-112145-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ054-112145-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ169-112145-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ154-112145-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ098-112145-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ099-112145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ049-112145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ113-112145-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ114-112145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows around 30.

$$

TXZ128-112145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

TXZ064-112145-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ065-112145-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ066-112145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ139-112145-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ071-112145-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ073-112145-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ155-112145-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ076-112145-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s

this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ077-112145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ168-112145-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ170-112145-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ078-112145-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

335 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather