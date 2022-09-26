TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ 369 FPUS54 KSJT 260859 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 TXZ127-262100- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ072-262100- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ140-262100- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ054-262100- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ169-262100- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ154-262100- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ098-262100- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ099-262100- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ049-262100- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ113-262100- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ114-262100- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ128-262100- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ064-262100- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ065-262100- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ066-262100- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ139-262100- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ071-262100- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ073-262100- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ155-262100- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ076-262100- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ077-262100- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ168-262100- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ170-262100- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ078-262100- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 359 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather