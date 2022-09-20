TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

TXZ127-202015-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-202015-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-202015-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ054-202015-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ169-202015-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-202015-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-202015-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-202015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ049-202015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ113-202015-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ114-202015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-202015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-202015-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ065-202015-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-202015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ139-202015-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ071-202015-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ073-202015-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ155-202015-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ076-202015-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ077-202015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ168-202015-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ170-202015-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-202015-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

306 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

