TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

TXZ127-112045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ072-112045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ140-112045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-112045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-112045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ154-112045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ098-112045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-112045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-112045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ113-112045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ114-112045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-112045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ064-112045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ065-112045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-112045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-112045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071-112045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ073-112045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ155-112045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ076-112045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

TXZ077-112045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

TXZ168-112045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ170-112045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ078-112045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

337 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

