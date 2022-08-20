TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

TXZ127-202100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ072-202100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ140-202100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ054-202100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ169-202100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ154-202100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ098-202100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ099-202100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ049-202100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ113-202100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ114-202100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ128-202100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ064-202100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ065-202100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ066-202100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ139-202100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ071-202100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ073-202100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ155-202100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ076-202100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ077-202100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ168-202100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ170-202100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ078-202100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

350 AM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

