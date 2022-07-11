TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 10, 2022

_____

994 FPUS54 KSJT 110805

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

TXZ127-112100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ072-112100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ140-112100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ054-112100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-112100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ154-112100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ098-112100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ099-112100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ049-112100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ113-112100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ114-112100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ128-112100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ064-112100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ065-112100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ066-112100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-112100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ071-112100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ073-112100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ155-112100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ076-112100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-112100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-112100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-112100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ078-112100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

305 AM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather